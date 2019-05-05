Patsy Arlene Levy, age 82, born in Norwich, NY and formerly of Hampton, VA passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Deland, Florida. Patsy will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Betty Burrage (Jack), Edmund Levy (Debbie), Tina Mendenhall (Chuck), Ginger Henley (Jeff) and Anita Hudson (Keith). Patsy will also be lovingly remembered by sister Alice Ellis (Dick), eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great great grandchild along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Stanley G. Levy. As it was Patsy's wish there was no memorial service held. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Grand Villas Assisted Living and VITAS Hospice and specifically Nora Adkins. We thank you for making this last memory of her one with dignity and grace. Those who wish may make memorial donations to a . Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary