Patsy McCarty Bryan, 76, of Lancaster, Virginia passed away March 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Michael Bryan; daughter, Kathy McCarty Schleigh; son, William A. "Billy" McCarty, III, stepson, Timothy Bryan ; four grandchildren, W. Austin McCarty, Katrina Bryan, Mary Bryan and Timmy Bryan; brother, Marbary Harcum (Virginia); and sisters, Verna Ann Saunders and Judy Whatley. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, William A. McCarty, Jr.; her parents, Hubbard and Verna Harcum and her brother, Jackie Harcum.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p. m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Corrottoman Baptist Church, Ottoman, Virginia. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary's Whitechapel Episcopal Church Cemetery, Lively, Virginia. Family will receive friends 5-7 p. m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to Corrottoman Baptist Church, 48 Ottoman Ferry Road, Lancaster, VA 22503, Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, VA 22560 or Upper Lancaster Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 176, Lively, VA 22507.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020