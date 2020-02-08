Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Patsy Williams Saunders Obituary
Patsy Williams Saunders, 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and was a resident of Yorktown for 57 years. She was a homemaker and member of Open Door Baptist Church. Patsy loved shopping for bargains, spending time relaxing on the porch surrounded by the outdoors, and making sure her cherry tomatoes were planted. She enjoyed being with others and cherished the time spent with them.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Howell Saunders, Sr. and her daughter, Wanda Saunders Tew. She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Saunders, Jr.; grandchildren, Renee M. Graham and Katie D. Cole; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Layla, Kevin, Adelynn, and Sadie.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 11, at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Bargain Box, 222 Dare Road, Yorktown, VA 23692.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2020
