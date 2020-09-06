Patti Lynne Wainwright was born on October 24, 1961 and died September 1, 2020. Patti was raised in Poquoson and graduated from Poquoson High School in 1980. She enjoyed working in the engineering department for the city of Newport News for almost 40 years where she developed some close friendships. Patti enjoyed watching her son play baseball, shopping, cooking (especially fresh vegetables and soup), traveling to Windber, PA to visit with friends, and watching The Price Is Right. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Edmund Ward Wainwright. She is survived by her partner of more than 35 years - Rex Schakel; son, Dakota; mother, Mary Wainwright; sisters, Cheryl Freeman (Tommy), Debbie Mahler (Ken), Lisa Southall (Charles); very special friends, Joan, Jeanne and Kim; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Patti's smile and fun loving spirit will be missed.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sentara Hospital and Sentara therapy for their loving care for her. There will be a celebration of Patti's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the American Cancer Society
or Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA.