1/1
Patti Lynne Wainwright
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patti Lynne Wainwright was born on October 24, 1961 and died September 1, 2020. Patti was raised in Poquoson and graduated from Poquoson High School in 1980. She enjoyed working in the engineering department for the city of Newport News for almost 40 years where she developed some close friendships. Patti enjoyed watching her son play baseball, shopping, cooking (especially fresh vegetables and soup), traveling to Windber, PA to visit with friends, and watching The Price Is Right. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Edmund Ward Wainwright. She is survived by her partner of more than 35 years - Rex Schakel; son, Dakota; mother, Mary Wainwright; sisters, Cheryl Freeman (Tommy), Debbie Mahler (Ken), Lisa Southall (Charles); very special friends, Joan, Jeanne and Kim; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Patti's smile and fun loving spirit will be missed.

A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sentara Hospital and Sentara therapy for their loving care for her. There will be a celebration of Patti's life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the American Cancer Society or Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson. Condolences to claytorrollins.com

Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Worked with her for some time she was a great person and will be missed
Roger Hunt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved