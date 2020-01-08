|
Pattie Sue Arnold Stubbs died at her home in Yorktown, Virginia on January 3, 2020 at the age of 84.
Sue is survived by her husband, Sandy, and her children, Scott (Debi), Steve (Janet) and Susan (Jay) Forsgren. Sue is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Sue was born in 1935 in Raleigh, NC to Emma Doris Honeycutt and Herbert Lane Arnold, Jr. She graduated from Garner High School and Peace College. Sue married Sandy in 1958 and moved to Hampton, Virginia. Before starting a family she worked as a secretary in downtown Raleigh and then for NACA/NASA. Sue was a natural caregiver and correspondent. Her gift of friendship and mothering touched the lives of many, and created a legacy that goes on to benefit the world far beyond her reach.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sue's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, Deacon's Fund.
Full Obituary can be found at amoryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020