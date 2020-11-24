Paul A. St. Amand Sr., 77, set sail on his final voyage on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from his home in Poquoson, Virginia. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Amie St. Amand and Imelda Guerette, Paul served 20 years as an Electronics Technician in the U.S. Navy before settling in Hampton, Virginia. He continued to support computer systems, first maintaining equipment for NASA Langley and of late as the Data Systems Manager for the Peninsula Agency on Aging where he worked for 14 years before retiring in 2016. Paul enjoyed reading, working on Sudoku puzzles, and playing seek-and-find games on the computer to keep his mind sharp. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard St. Amand; and his sister, Louise Banks. Paul's memory will continued to be cherished by his wife of 55 years, Judith St. Amand (Normoyle); daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Donald Jackson; and son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Brenda St. Amand; and sister-in-law, Madelyn St, Amand (Aeschliman). A private memorial will be held by the family with a burial service in the Spring. Arrangements are being handled by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armstead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Peninsula Agency on Aging or the American Diabetes Association
in his honor.