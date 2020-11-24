1/1
Paul A. St. Amand Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. St. Amand Sr., 77, set sail on his final voyage on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from his home in Poquoson, Virginia. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Amie St. Amand and Imelda Guerette, Paul served 20 years as an Electronics Technician in the U.S. Navy before settling in Hampton, Virginia. He continued to support computer systems, first maintaining equipment for NASA Langley and of late as the Data Systems Manager for the Peninsula Agency on Aging where he worked for 14 years before retiring in 2016. Paul enjoyed reading, working on Sudoku puzzles, and playing seek-and-find games on the computer to keep his mind sharp. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard St. Amand; and his sister, Louise Banks. Paul's memory will continued to be cherished by his wife of 55 years, Judith St. Amand (Normoyle); daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Donald Jackson; and son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Brenda St. Amand; and sister-in-law, Madelyn St, Amand (Aeschliman). A private memorial will be held by the family with a burial service in the Spring. Arrangements are being handled by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armstead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Peninsula Agency on Aging or the American Diabetes Association in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved