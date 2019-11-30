|
|
Paul Allen Patrick departed this life at home peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019. Paul was born September 6, 1959, in Bluefield, West Virginia.
A lifelong resident of Newport News, Paul graduated from Warwick High School in 1978 and enjoyed nearly 40 years as a dedicated and accomplished employee of Newport News Shipbuilding's RadCon department. He was an avid marksman and loved to travel.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, George Patrick. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Davidson and Ashley McGowan; son, Jonathan Patrick; three grandchildren, Madilynn Dickens, and Ryan and Campbell Davidson; mother, Sandra Patrick; brother, Ralph Patrick; and nephew, Harley Patrick; as well as many friends and loved ones.
A celebration of life, officiated by Rev. Cory Newell, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601, followed with a visitation until 7:30 p.m. Other services will be privately held by the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019