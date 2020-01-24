Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
For more information about
Paul St. Pierre
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
250 Fox Hill Road,
Hampton, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
250 Fox Hill Road,
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul St. Pierre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Andre St. Pierre


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Andre St. Pierre Obituary
Paul Andre St. Pierre, devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend entered the Kingdom of Heaven on January 21, 2020 after a brief illness. Paul was born on January 27, 1946 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Paul served in the United States Navy for 4 ½ years. During his time in the Navy, Paul received the National Defense Service Medal. Paul graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He was an extraordinary pharmacist and treated his patients with care and compassion at Mercury West Pharmacy for over 30 years. Paul will best be remembered for his exceptional sense of humor and his dedication to his family, friends, and patients. Paul was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Paul was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelien and Elizabeth St. Pierre, his father and mother-in-law, John and Tsuruko Wagner, and brother-in-law, Jay Wagner. Paul is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 45 years Judy Wagner St. Pierre, his sons Paul A. St. Pierre II and his wife, Helena, of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Capt. Marc A. St. Pierre, USMC and his wife, Cate, of Okinawa, Japan and his daughter, Jacqueline A. St. Pierre of Mountain Home, Idaho. Paul's legacy also includes three grandchildren: Lily Saele St. Pierre, Henrik Saele St. Pierre, and Marc Alexandre St. Pierre II. He is also survived by his sisters: Priscilla Tanguay and Carmen Kearney and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church located at 250 Fox Hill Road, Hampton with the Rev. Dr. Phyllis Milton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church social hall. At his request, Paul is a LifeNet Health organ donor. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Paul's memory to Hampton Animal Aid, Semper Fi Fund, Travis Manion Foundation or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions at www.berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -