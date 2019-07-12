Paul Andrew Phelps passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born July 5, 1968 in Newport News, he was a son of Charles W. Phelps, Sr. and Diane Powell Phelps. Paul worked 19 years in Law Enforcement and had volunteered with Isle of Wight Rescue Squad for a period of time. He never knew a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Dianne Warren Phelps; children, Kassidy Fisher and her husband, Seth, Ann Caldwell and her husband, Scott, John Munford, and Jessica Burns; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Elizabeth Edwards and her husband, Mark, Charles W. Phelps, Jr. and his wife, Kerry, and Michelle Edwards; nieces and nephews; great nieces, great nephews, and other family and friends.



A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Old Brick Church Cemetery at Bacons Castle with Pastor Timothy Phipps officiating. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4335 Cox Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com. Published in Daily Press on July 12, 2019