Paul Bernard Costello, August 8, 1931 - July 13, 2019.



God has blessed my life since my birth in Syracuse, NY in 1931. I have thanked Him through my actions as a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. There are so many wonderful people that I have had the opportunity to love, cherish, respect and laugh with, but none are greater than my wife Nancy. Since our days at Minoa High School, she has been my best friend and a partner in every sense of the word. We have a wonderful family together. Our children, Terry (Joe), Chrisy, Judy (Jeff), Paul (Terri), Merle (Stacy), Gordon (Kristen) and son-in-law David. Through them, I am the lucky grandfather to 15 and a great-grandfather to 8. Family gatherings bring Nancy and me such joy.



My adventures, which allowed me to befriend so many, included living on a farm as a child, enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War, working at NY Bell and AT&T, building many houses with my sons, countless hunting and fishing trips, carving decoys in my Quack Shack, special trips to Alaska, Ireland, Lake Powell and upstate New York, volunteering at the rescue squad, being a scout leader, a baseball coach, watching the Nationals and the Redskins with Nancy, and enjoying a beer or a scotch with my family and friends while looking at my beloved river.



A visitation will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Norge, VA on Saturday, July 20, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, I ask that donations be made to either St. Olaf Church or the New Kent Fire-Rescue Station #4. Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019