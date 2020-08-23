1/1
Paul Edward Boswell
1955 - 2020
Paul Edward Boswell, 65, was granted eternal peace on August 16, 2020. Paul was born in Hampton, Virginia on July 20, 1955 to the late Willie Garland Boswell and Margaret C. Boswell. After graduating from Hampton H.S. in 1975, he continued to serve his community as a sheet metal fabricator supervisor and lifelong resident. Paul enjoyed fishing, gardening and home improvement projects. Although his wings were ready, our hearts were not. He leaves to cherish his memory his only son, Hunter Boswell, along with his niece, Cathy Coulombe, Clarice Mayo, Dan Allen, Elston Perry, Steve Hux, Pat & Susie Piper, Walter & Jeanette Hogge, Rebecca Birtcher, George & Christine Maculley and other extended family and friends. Greatly missed by all, Paul will be smiling down upon us as friends and family are invited to gather at 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to celebrate Paul's life to follow at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23669.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 07:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
AUG
25
Memorial service
07:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
