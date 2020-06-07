Paul Edward Hutchens, age 50, passed away suddenly May 3rd, 2020, while visiting in Orange Beach, AL. He was born in Hampton, VA, July 12th, 1969 and moved a short time after to Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from Lakota High School in 1987. Then, graduated from Ohio State in 1992, majoring in Finance. In 1995 he moved to New Orleans, then to Baton Rouge, working for Argosy Casino. During this time he earned his MBA from LSU. He finally settled in Lake Charles, LA as Vice President and General Manager of the Isle of Capri. In 2018 he started working for Diamond Jack's Casino in Bossier City, LA as Executive Vice President and General Manager. He is survived by his wife, Lori Creech Hutchens and son Cody Creech of Lake Charles, his mother Constance Horton Hutchens of Pooler, GA, and a brother Warren Andrew Hutchens of Center Line, Mich. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Payton Edward Hutchens III.



Always eager to help, he joined many community organizations. Paul loved life, and made friends wherever he went. The constant teaser and sports enthusiast he loved the Buckeyes and the Tigers. Paul will be dearly missed.



A memorial servie will be held at a later date. Donations, if so desired may be made to the American Heart Assocation, ref; Paul Hutchens 4669 S. Blvd, Ste. 103 Virginia Beach, VA 23452.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store