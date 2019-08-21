|
Paul Edward Tobin passed away August 19, 2019 at Sentara Hospital in Williamsburg. He was 87 years old.
Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his four children, Christine Braig (husband, Robert), Daniel Tobin (wife, Lisa), Jeanne Gordon (husband, Steve), and Kathleen McNulty (husband, Michael). Paul was pre-deceased by his mother, Ann Tobin. He and his wife Nancy have four children, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Paul was the Executive Vice President for Wyle Laboratories' Scientific Services & Systems Group. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, he was responsible for the group's technical operation and the coordination of strategy in support of various commercial, governmental. and aerospace/defense clients. He began his career in 1956 as a test engineer at General Dynamics in Pomona, CA. He later joined Wyle Laboratories in 1961 as an engineer at the El Segundo, CA facility. In 1964, Paul moved to Huntsville, Ala. to work on the Apollo space program's wind tunnel and rocket propulsion projects at NASA's Redstone Arsenal.
Paul enjoyed listening to jazz and classical music, playing golf, and taking family vacations to the Outer Banks, NC. He enjoyed playing poker, watching the Chicago Cubs and Washington Redskins, and cheering on his grandchildren in their many diverse activities.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22 from 5-7 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA. A Celebration of Life mass will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 23 at the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, 520 Richmond, Rd., Williamsburg, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019