Paul Eugene Shenk, 91, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Paul was a longtime Peninsula resident where he owned and operated Warwick Custom Kitchens. Even after retirement he continued to bless others with his woodworking talent. He was a faithful member of Warwick River Mennonite Church.



Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Karen Shenk Iazzi (Bill) of Lynchburg, Philip E. Shenk of Powhatan and Evangeline Shenk Schrock (Darrel) of Newport News; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Betty, Alice and Louretta; and 2 brothers, David and Maurice. Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Benner Shenk; 1 sister Lois; and 1 brother Donald.



A private graveside service will be held in the Warwick River Mennonite Church Cemetery with Pastor John Dey officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennowood Retirement Community.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



