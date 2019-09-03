|
Paul Francis Coon, age 89 passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on August 30, 2019. Born on December 23, 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was the son of James H. and Myra Beers Coon. He was preceded in death by his son Keith Witcomb Coon, grandson Keith W. Coon Jr., son in law Peter Favreau, brothers James H, Coon, Richard Coon, Roberta Coon Struck and Myra Coon Gove and brother in law Dennis Rapp. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maureen Rapp Coon, daughter Barbara Favreau Coon and husband Jay. Five grandchildren, Dawn Fahnestock (Matthew), Seneth Favreau Baker (Jeremy), Thomas Favreau (Lindita), Peter Favreau (Elizabeth) and Connor Fravreau. Seven great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Gemma Baker, Josiah, Julian and Elizabeth Burton, and Gabriel and Kenzie Fahnestock. He is also survived by brothers David, Robert and Peter Coon. Sister in law Kathleen Rapp, Beverly Gallagher (John), Vincent Rapp (Cindy), Stacie Rapp, and beloved by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Paul was a graduate of Deerfield Academy, Amherst College and Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.
He honorably served his country in the Korean War.
Paul held executive positions in the hospitality industry for over 40 years. After semi-retiring he taught Hospitality Management at Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA, Tidewater Community College and Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton Roads.
Paul was a passionate fan of his beloved Boston Red Sox. His love of the Red Sox began when his dad would take him to Fenway Park as a child.
Paul enjoyed golfing, reading, doing crossword puzzles, traveling and being with friends especially his coffee group in the morning.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 11:00 am- 12:00 Noon, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23602.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church or to the Christians in the Holy Land Fundraiser c/o St Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 Roundalay, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 3, 2019