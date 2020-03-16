|
Paul Gardner, 94, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Paul moved to Newport News in 1950. He was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Paul was attended Masonic Lodge # 336 and retired from civil service where he worked as a equipment specialist. He is remembered for serving his country and being devoted to his family as a loving father.
He is survived by his daughter Vanessa Kaiser of Herndon, Va; a brother Edward Gardner of FL; two grandchildren Jason and Kevin Kaiser; a loving companion Anne Gregg and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 6-7 PM. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday March 17, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park at 2:00 PM with Rev. Wes Taylor officiating. Please leave condolences online at www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020