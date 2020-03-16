Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park

Paul Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Gardner Obituary
Paul Gardner, 94, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Paul moved to Newport News in 1950. He was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Paul was attended Masonic Lodge # 336 and retired from civil service where he worked as a equipment specialist. He is remembered for serving his country and being devoted to his family as a loving father.

He is survived by his daughter Vanessa Kaiser of Herndon, Va; a brother Edward Gardner of FL; two grandchildren Jason and Kevin Kaiser; a loving companion Anne Gregg and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 6-7 PM. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday March 17, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park at 2:00 PM with Rev. Wes Taylor officiating. Please leave condolences online at www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -