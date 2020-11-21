1/1
Paul Harp

Paul Harp, 77, of Smithfield, Virginia passed away on November 17, 2020. Cherished husband, father, and friend, he is survived by wife of 52 years, Kathy. Paul most adored his role as father to son Craig (Amy) of St. Johns, FL and daughter Melissa (Matt) of Eden Prairie, MN as well as doting grandfather to five amazing grandchildren: Kellen, Brooks, Avery, Henry, and Charlotte. He graduated from University of Buffalo and was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. Paul had a very successful career as a National Sales Manager until his retirement.

Paul was one of a kind. His friends and family enjoyed his unmatched wit and trademark humor. Paul had a soft spot for dogs and loved to volunteer at Animal Aid Society in Hampton, Virginia. Paul will remain in our hearts and memories.

Donations in his memory can be directed to Animal Aid Society online www.animalaidsociety.org

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
I so looked forward to talking with Paul. He'd call our office before hours knowing that I'd answer the phone. We'd talk for a half hour sometimes. What humor and wit! I had the opportunity to meet Paul when he came to Kansas to visit our offices. I considered Paul a friend and will miss him.
Bob Pearson
Friend
