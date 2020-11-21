Paul Harp, 77, of Smithfield, Virginia passed away on November 17, 2020. Cherished husband, father, and friend, he is survived by wife of 52 years, Kathy. Paul most adored his role as father to son Craig (Amy) of St. Johns, FL and daughter Melissa (Matt) of Eden Prairie, MN as well as doting grandfather to five amazing grandchildren: Kellen, Brooks, Avery, Henry, and Charlotte. He graduated from University of Buffalo and was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. Paul had a very successful career as a National Sales Manager until his retirement.
Paul was one of a kind. His friends and family enjoyed his unmatched wit and trademark humor. Paul had a soft spot for dogs and loved to volunteer at Animal Aid Society in Hampton, Virginia. Paul will remain in our hearts and memories.
Donations in his memory can be directed to Animal Aid Society online www.animalaidsociety.org