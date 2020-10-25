Paul James Brackins, 69, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, Paul graduated from Kecoughtan High School and TNCC. He retired as an assistant manager from 7-11 stores having worked all over the Peninsula. Paul was a great fan of old movies, especially with Judy Garland, music, antiques, cats and crossword puzzles.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Adair Dorsey Brackins; and his sister, Roberta Jones. He is survived by his sister, Vivian Coffey (Ronnie Minton); many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great-nephews.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.