1/1
Paul James Brackins
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul James Brackins, 69, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, Paul graduated from Kecoughtan High School and TNCC. He retired as an assistant manager from 7-11 stores having worked all over the Peninsula. Paul was a great fan of old movies, especially with Judy Garland, music, antiques, cats and crossword puzzles.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Adair Dorsey Brackins; and his sister, Roberta Jones. He is survived by his sister, Vivian Coffey (Ronnie Minton); many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved