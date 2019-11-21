|
Paul Jilson DeLong, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, 17 November 2019. He was born 12 July, 1942 in Preece, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Betty Sue DeLong; his father and mother, William J. DeLong and Minnie G. DeLong; and 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula MacIver (David); step-daughter, Pam Nicholls (Dan); step-son, David Anderson (Sunny); step-grandson, Chris Gall; and two step great grandchildren, Joseph Schaible and Bruce Gall. He is also survived by three sisters and countless nieces and nephews.
Paul joined the Army and was stationed at Camp Peary, in Williamsburg, VA, where he settled in 1965, to raise his family. He was married to Betty Sue DeLong for 42 years until her passing in 2009. Paul was known to be a jack-of-all-trades, from fire fighter to auto mechanic to home builder, there was nothing he couldn't do. Above all, he was the best "Deddy" a girl could ever have. He provided love, wisdom and sustenance to his family, throughout his life. Paul moved to Catlett, VA in 2017 to be closer to his daughter, where he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
The family will receive friends at 11:00am on Saturday, 23 November, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188. The funeral service will take place at 12:30pm at Nelsen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019