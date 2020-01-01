|
Paul Kim Rappold, aged 67, passed away peacefully in his home of Dumfries, VA on December 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Kim-as he was known by family and friends-was born on December 6, 1952 in Newport News, VA to parents Junius Henry Rappold and Catherine Ragland Rappold. Kim attended Hampton High School in Hampton. After one year at Hampton High School, Kim transferred to Bethel High School in Hampton, and graduated in 1970. He went on to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1974. Kim served in the United States Army for the next five years. In 1979, Kim began his post-military career at Michelin America's Research Corporation in South Carolina. He began as the head of a tire test group and worked his way upward to become the head of the IT Department. In 1999, Kim moved back to Virginia with his family and continued his career as a Program Manager in the DC Metro Area at Lockheed Martin Corp. He completed his career at NCI, Inc. in 2018.
Kim met a girl named Joy Ruth Johnson while he attended Hampton High School. The two dated throughout their high school years. They reconnected in 1979 after Kim had completed his service in the Army. Kim and Joy were married on May 22, 1982 in Fort Monroe. Over the next several years, they welcomed three beautiful children into their lives-Eric, Katherine, and Matthew-all born in South Carolina.
Kim was a family man, through and through. The love that he had for his wife, his children, his family, and his friends was immeasurable. He had a smile that could light up any room; a laugh that boomed and was contagious to all around. He will be remembered for his kind nature, empathy, love, and intellect, among many other noble qualities.
Kim was also a fighter. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November of 2017. He faced many hardships and difficulties throughout this illness; however, he never once resigned to give up.
Kim is predeceased by his parents, Junius and Catherine Rappold; sister, Margo Thomas; and daughter, Katherine Rappold. Kim is survived by his wife, Joy Rappold; eldest son, Eric Rappold, daughter-in-law, Lauren Rappold, and granddaughter, Emma Rappold; youngest son, Matthew Rappold and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Rappold; sisters, Marjorie Barnhill and Lou Mobley; brother, Kevin Rappold; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends.
The visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 AM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home at 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News, with a funeral service following at 11 AM with Reverend Robert Bayley of Patuxent Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will host a reception at Saint Matthews Anglican Catholic Church after the services at 215 Main Street, Newport News.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020