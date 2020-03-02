|
|
Paul L. Shattuck, 74, passed away on February 28, 2020. He was a supervisor X43 for the Newport News Shipyard for over 30 years and a member of The River Church in Toano, Virginia. Paul will be remembered for the love he had for his family especially his 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisher. Paul spent a majority of his time at Ed Allens on the Chickahominy Lake. He predeceased by his wife of 58 years Sylvia Jean Shattuck; son, Raymond Shattuck; daughter Paula Frantz; grandson, Charlie Bulifant.
Left to cherish his memory are sons Andy (Dianne), Walt (Jen), Paul Jr.; sisters, Alice Shattuck White, Barbara Hobbs (Bill), Sudie Pfeiffer; son-in-law, Bob Frantz; special friend Linda Newborn.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 2, 2020