Paul Richard Adams
Paul Richard Adams (Pop Pop) died peacefully at home in Williamsburg, VA on September 11th 2020. He was 95 years old.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Bobbie) Adams of Pennsauken, NJ, Mark (Lesly) Adams of Walnut Creek, CA, Rita (Jay) Dunbar of Williamsburg, VA, and Lori (Paul) Schofield of Dedham, MA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Paul was born on December 12th 1924 in Philadelphia, PA. He served his country in World War II with the 86th Black Hawk Division of the Army Infantry in Europe, and the Philippines from 1943-1946.

When he returned, he attended the University of Pennsylvania. He married his beautiful wife Ritalee Griffith in 1954, and they started their life together outside Philadelphia, PA. Pop- Pop was an avid puzzle guru, the life of the party, and would never forget your name. He enjoyed dinners with his family, traveling the world with his lovely wife Ritalee (they visited 6 of the 7 continents), and making shirts (with his own drawings) for family reunions.

His family will miss him immensely but knows he is finally reunited with the love of his life. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Mr. Adams was a wonderful man, a member of America’s greatest generation, whose strongest legacy is a caring and amazing family. Rest in Peace Mr. Adams. The Alpino Family
Rob Alpino
Friend
