It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Paul Rodney (Rod) Crowley on July 5, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Rod was in his 90th year.Beloved husband of the late Jane Robinson Crowley.Loving father of Steve Crowley (wife - Traci), Roger Crowley (partner - Larry Becker), Ann Shoemaker (husband - David), and Ben Crowley (wife - Liz).He was the proud grandfather to Allison Shoemaker, Emily Shoemaker, Amanda Crowley Petelik (husband - Tom), Paul Crowley, Megan Crowley, and proud great-grandpa to Aedan and Reese Turner.He was the son of the late Paul and Edna Mae Crowley of Galva and Des Moines, Iowa, predeceased by brother Scott Crowley, sister Mary Jane Crowley Mayer, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Robinson Johnson.Rod, alongside his beloved Jane, lived in Alexandria, Virginia for over 40 years before moving to Williamsburg, then Yorktown, Virginia. They both grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's and master's degree in Engineering.He worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, General Mills, ADM, USAID, and USDA consulting with Department of State. He traveled around the world many times with his jobs.He enjoyed vacationing in Duck, NC every year with his family. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed woodworking after retirement. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family.He was an intelligent, caring, kind, empathetic, and amazing man.Rod will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandpa, GG-Rod, and best friend. He will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is back with his loving wife and they are both watching over us.The family would like to thank the Harmony on the Peninsula staff who took great care of him.A funeral service will be held in Alexandria, Virginia at a later date.