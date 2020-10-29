1/1
Paul Smith
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Smith, 90, of Hampton and the founder of Smitty's Better Burger passed away on October 26, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends in his home – exactly where he wanted to be. Born in Illinois, he moved to Virginia in the early 50's after serving in the United States Marine Corp. In 1956, he opened Smitty's and married his love, his friend, his partner, Ethel. They worked side by side in their business for 45 years. Paul was a man of principle – work hard, be honest, take care of your family, respect all people. He did not waiver from those principles. When asked last week when did he retire he said, "I didn't retire, they took me off the schedule." The only thing he loved more than his work was his family. They were his love and he was their Rock. When life got shaky he got more steady. He was always surrounded by strong women. Ethel, his wife and financial advisor; Penny, his daughter, the most caring, nurturing health care provider a father could ask for; Susan, his daughter and restaurant manager who dedicated herself to Smitty's since the age of 14; and Corry, his granddaughter, the Judge, who entertained him with her legal stories. His life wasn't all work. He enjoyed fishing, the Patriots, and his signature margarita. Those around him enjoyed his loving energy.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ron Smith, daughters Susan Roach (Mike) and Penny Collins (Steve); nine grandchildren Corry Smith (Bonnie), Lee Roach (Leslie), Kellie Roach, Kendall Collins, Sydney Smith, Chloe Collins, Madison Smith, Delaney Collins and Parks Smith; three great grandchildren Leila, Ryan, and LJ Roach; and his companion Rosa Little.

We will be forever grateful for all of his wonderful caregivers from Nuturing Hearts N Care.

The family will receive friends from 3-4:30 Friday, October 30, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 4:30 in the funeral home chapel. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
OCT
30
Memorial service
04:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 28, 2020
I would like to say uncle paul was a great person to know he could be serious but he could be funny as well but no matter what he loved his family and friends with a never ending passion and he never knew a stranger. He was loved by many people.
George Bailey
Friend
October 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tungala Harrell
October 28, 2020
What a wonderful, funny, and caring man. I know he was loved deeply by his family and will be missed. I feel so fortunate to have known Paul and Ethel and rejoice they are together again at last. Much love and sympathy to my sweet friend Penny and all those who loved him.
Patty Cash-Parkerson
Friend
October 28, 2020
Michael Jarrell
Family
October 28, 2020
Paul was an amazing businessman. I have been eating at Smitty’s since my family moved back to the USA from Japan in the early 1970’s when I was 12 years old. I often rode my bike there to have lunch or dinner. I considered it an honor when Paul and his friends ate breakfast at McDonalds near King St. and Mercury Blvd. where I became a manager in 1981.
Rest In Peace Paul, you earned it!
Mike May
October 28, 2020
Paul you will be truly missed by many so proud that you gave us a place for families to enjoy and I was able to grow up and able to i enjoyed SMITTY'S Thank you Mr. SMITH & Family
JOANIE HONARD
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved