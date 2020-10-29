Paul Smith, 90, of Hampton and the founder of Smitty's Better Burger passed away on October 26, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends in his home – exactly where he wanted to be. Born in Illinois, he moved to Virginia in the early 50's after serving in the United States Marine Corp. In 1956, he opened Smitty's and married his love, his friend, his partner, Ethel. They worked side by side in their business for 45 years. Paul was a man of principle – work hard, be honest, take care of your family, respect all people. He did not waiver from those principles. When asked last week when did he retire he said, "I didn't retire, they took me off the schedule." The only thing he loved more than his work was his family. They were his love and he was their Rock. When life got shaky he got more steady. He was always surrounded by strong women. Ethel, his wife and financial advisor; Penny, his daughter, the most caring, nurturing health care provider a father could ask for; Susan, his daughter and restaurant manager who dedicated herself to Smitty's since the age of 14; and Corry, his granddaughter, the Judge, who entertained him with her legal stories. His life wasn't all work. He enjoyed fishing, the Patriots, and his signature margarita. Those around him enjoyed his loving energy.



Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ron Smith, daughters Susan Roach (Mike) and Penny Collins (Steve); nine grandchildren Corry Smith (Bonnie), Lee Roach (Leslie), Kellie Roach, Kendall Collins, Sydney Smith, Chloe Collins, Madison Smith, Delaney Collins and Parks Smith; three great grandchildren Leila, Ryan, and LJ Roach; and his companion Rosa Little.



We will be forever grateful for all of his wonderful caregivers from Nuturing Hearts N Care.



The family will receive friends from 3-4:30 Friday, October 30, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 4:30 in the funeral home chapel. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.



Memorials may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.



Published in Daily Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.