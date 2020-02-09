|
Paul Wayburn Nunnally, Sr., 94, a Peninsula resident for over 70 years, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020. In 1990 he retired from Newport News Shipbuilding. His favorite pastimes were cruising and camping. He was an avid football fan having played and won a state championship in high school.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of almost 71 years, Eva Nunnally, in August of 2013. Survivors include five children, Paul Nunnally, Jr., Richard Nunnally and his wife Linda, all of Newport News, Barbara Kerlin and her husband Wayne of Fincastle, Regina Salvucci and her husband David of Ellicottville, NY, and Roger Nunnally and his wife Donna of Hampton; a sister-in-law Odessa Lacy of Ohio; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, with a funeral immediately following at 2 PM with Pastor Rusty Beck officiating. Burial will be in Peninsula Memorial Park with military honors.
Deep appreciation to Cynthia from Home Instead and numerous facility nurses who cared for him.
Memorial donations may be made to The at www.kidney.org or mailed to 17th Street Park, 1701 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA. 23451.
