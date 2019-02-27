Yorktown, Va. - Paul Allred (73), beloved brother, uncle, son and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 26, 2019. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." Paul was a graduate of Albemarle High School, then earned BS and MSCE degrees in Civil Engineering at North Carolina State University. He remained a devoted Wolfpack fan his entire life. For 47 years, Paul worked for the U S Army as a transportation engineer, until his retirement in 2008. He was twice honored as Army Editor of the year for his work in publishing and recognized as an innovator in his field. Paul traveled the world and especially enjoyed stops in Hawaii and Korea. He was a passionate supporter of many Christian ministries, exercising a gift of generosity that touched many through his lifetime. Because of his faith in Jesus Christ, he now is experiencing the reality of heaven, where we know, "He (Jesus) will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." (Rev. 21:4) With a smile that could light a room, and a laugh that set all at ease, Paul had many friends. He might be found playing golf, biking or kayaking, or skiing in his younger days. He also loved his home, transforming his backyard into a lush garden complete with koi pond ... providing ample room for his American Eskimo Teddy to roam free.A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 2, at the Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, VA at 2 PM. The family will receive guests from 1-2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be a private service in Lillington, NC at a later date. Paul is survived by his sisters, Betty Staples and Margaret Kidd and her husband Jerry, his nephews and nieces Janet Davidson, Henry Staples and his wife Claudia, Richard Kidd and his wife Bridget, and Doug Kidd and his wife Lynn, grand- nieces and nephews Hailey, Rachel, Amelia, Matthew, Reagan and Jonathan Kidd and life-long best friends Lynn and Mary Aiken. He is preceded in death by his parents whom he loved dearly, Paul Wilburn Allred Sr. and Betty Knight Allred. Memorial donation can be made to a . We would like to express our gratitude for the medical staff and team at Riverside Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary