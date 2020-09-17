1/1
PAUL WILLIAM "BILL" OSHEL
Paul "Bill" William Oshel, 81, passed away in Williamsburg, VA on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Bill was born in Huntington, WV to parents Paul S. Oshel and Katherine E. Oshel. Bill graduated with a BS Degree in business from West Virginia University as well as an MBA. Later he earned his Masters degrees from North Carolina University and George Washington University. Bill served in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Captain. His employment history includes working at Burlington Industries, Blue Bell, Kanawha County Schools WV, Dow Badische, Dow Chemical, BASF and Mann Industries. He took retirement from the City of Newport News and worked part-time at Busch Gardens, Colonial Williamsburg, and Kiln Creek Kroger.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Katherine Oshel and his brother, John Oshel. Bill is survived by his sister-in-law, Marcia Oshel and his 4 nieces and nephews.

There will be a Private Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart Association or Reformation Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
