The force of nature otherwise known as Paula Jean Ward Axsom passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 in Poquoson, VA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Russell Axsom, with whom she spent most of her adult life on the Virginia Peninsula. She worked for decades at Newport News Shipbuilding (O53; OBRP), and was an active member of Local 8888 of the United Steelworkers of America. She co-chaired 8888's Women of Steel committee, which fought for women's equality both inside and outside the USWA. Blessed with a strong personality, she was fabulous, stylish, sassy, fun-loving, and ever so generous. She touched the lives of many. She loved her family deeply.



A native of Dickenson County in Southwest Virginia and a graduate of Ervinton High School, Paula was the eldest daughter of the late Rubye Wright LaForce and Prentice Ward, as well as step-father Worley LaForce. She is survived by two sons, Danny (Laura Clark) and Timothy (Faith) Axsom; five siblings, Alleta LaForce (Harold) Johnson, Rita LaForce (Craig) Sutherland, Carolyn LaForce Duff, James (Patricia) Ward, Lora (Jim) Glowacki; sister-in-law Judy LaForce; three grandchildren, John Zachary Axsom, Katherine (Francisco Salazar) Axsom, and Jessie Axsom; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Reginald Ward and Mansel LaForce.



A visitation/viewing will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 12-1:30p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30p.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Peninsula Memorial Park.



Flowers are welcomed, as are donations to the Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula, 11825 Rock Landing Drive, Newport News, VA 23606 (www.bgca.org), or the National Organization for Women, P.O. Box 1848, Merrifield, VA 22116-1848 (www.now.org). Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019