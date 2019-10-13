|
Paulette Grant Vickers, 73 of Richomd, formerly of Gloucester, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Newport News, Va. and was the daughter of the late Walter and Margriette Harrell Grant and was the widow of Neil Edward Vickers.
She worked with her husband as the office manager for Abingdon Electric Co.
She is survived by her children, Rodney "Bub" Vickers and his wife Norma, Tracie Henderson, grandchildren Cheria West, Crista West, Tina Vickers, Tristen Fary, J.C. Vickers, Cali Vickers, and Mariah Vickers, great grandchildren Attikus and Alekzander West.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019