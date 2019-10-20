Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens
Paulette Marcelle Willard


1923 - 2019
Paulette Marcelle Willard Obituary
Paulette Marcelle Willard of Gloucester was born February 16, 1923 in Coucy-le-ville, France to Kleber and Lucienne Lebegue Cloniet. She is predeceased by her spouse, David J. Willard, her sister, Rolande Cloniet Scheyder, and her brother Roger Cloniet.

She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn P. Mize and Danielle L. Patterson (Johnny Patterson); her grandchildren, Johnny Patterson, Jr. ( Alice), Shawn E. Patterson (Robyne), Tina L. Wise, Teresa M. Benefield (Tim), Richard Fucarino, Brandy Fucarino; great-grandchildren, Brittany N. Gunderson, David R. Patterson, Christopher J. Patterson, Leah Wise, Sara E. Wise, Trevor Benefield and Joshua Fucarino.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October, 23, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service at 1:00. Interment will follow at Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Childrens Hospital of the Kings Daughters, PO BOX 2156, Norfolk VA 23501 or to Gloucester County Rescue Squad, 6595 Main St., Gloucester VA 23061.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and share words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019
