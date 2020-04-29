|
Paulette Kalaukauehu Vierra, Age 71, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. A devout Christian, who lived God's word. Born in Kahuku, Hawaii, she is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Eugene Kaweonalani Vierra, who loved her more than life itself. Mother to 6 children, one whose passing preceded her own. Those children are Lisa & Breon Haskett, Leinaala & Francis Opoku, Livia Mars-Richardson (deceased), Lyonelle & Rico Jordan, Eugene & Kim Vierra Jr., Cierra & Casey Rowland. Paulette is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Paulette devoted everything that God blessed her with to the betterment of others. Even in pain, she would smile. A smile that will never be forgotten. May she rest in heaven.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2020