Pauline Dolph Flaxington of Hayes, passed away in her home, on May 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Pauline was a loving mother, a talented artist, animal lover, and was a joy to everyone who had the pleasure to meet her. She was preceded in death by her parents Major General Cyrus A. Dolph III and Pauline McDonald Dolph. Pauline is survived by former husband and friend, John F. Flaxington, her brother Cyrus Dolph IV, children, Kathrine Mathews, Amanda Smith, Lise Hamilton, Andrew Flaxington, and granddaughter, Jerricha Flaxington, two great-grandchildren Annalise Hutson and Coraline Flaxington. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society: P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services will be private and they are under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
