Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Newport News, VA
Pauline Hanna Weikel Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Pauline Hanna Weikel, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Pauline was a lifelong resident of Newport News/York County, Virginia, and retired from U.S. Government as a Civil Servant. Pauline was preceded in death by her first husband Harvey L. Charles Jr, her second husband Jack Weikel, and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters; Karen Charles Drewry and Susan Charles Tillman(Ronnie), 4 grandchildren: Danny and Dean Drewry, Greg and Michelle Tillman and 3 great grandsons, all of York County.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00am In Greenlawn Cemetery, Newport News, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019
