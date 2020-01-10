Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Williamsburg Memorial Park
Pauline Shelton Obituary
Pauline Shelton passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Williamsburg, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Blanche Samuels; husband, James B. Shelton; and siblings, Rosa Sinclair and Thomas Samuel.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (George) Nice; granddaughters, Shanda, Kim and Kelly; great-granddaughters, Brittney, Rebecca, Nikki and Taylor; great-great-granddaughters, Reagan and Bella; and her nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:30am at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Pauline's name to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188 (www.williamsburghospice.org)
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020
