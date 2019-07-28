Home

R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Pauline Woody
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Pauline Smoot Woody, 91, widow of Richard Thomas Woody, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Lynchburg, Mrs. Woody was the last one living of 10 brothers and sisters. She moved to Hampton in 1946 where she had worked for Maida Development Company. Mrs. Woody was a member of Restoration Church Phoebus Baptist; and was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 213.

Mrs. Woody is survived by her family; children, Theresa Faye Gray and Harold Woody; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by three sons, William Thomas Woody, David Andrew Woody and Ronald Woody.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Parklawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019
