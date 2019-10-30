|
Mrs. Pauline Volhein Healy, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. The family will receive friends during a visitation at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2nd, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 12:00 noon at the same location. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park at 2:00 pm.
Mrs. Healy was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. She married the love of her life William "Bill" Charles Healy on August 29, 1959. Pauline was a graduate of Warwick High School and Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 25 years at Newport News Shipbuilding. She spent most of her retirement in Hampton, Va. before moving to Greenville, NC in 2015. Pauline loved to socialize, travel, and she especially loved being with her extended family - just being together, telling stories or playing cards. Pauline was known for her wit and feisty personality. She was known for her one liners and always made people laugh. She will be missed by many.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Ed "Dear" and Anna Uzel Volhein, her husband William Charles Healy, and infant granddaughter, Jessica Anne Garcia.
She is survived by her daughters, Beth West of The Woodlands, TX, Kathy Garcia (Jay) of Madison, AL, and Michele Reisch (John) of Greenville, NC; and grandchildren, James (Florence) and William West, Alex (Natalie) and Jillian Garcia, and Thomas and Megan Reisch.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (P.O. Box 258, Newport News, Virginia 23607).
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville and Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, Virginia.
