Pearl L. Piggott Bartlett, 78, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Her life began on November 12, 1941, the daughter of the late Randolph and Catherine Braxton, of Williamsburg. She retired from Eastern State Hospital after twenty-four years of faithful service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Bartlett, four children, Septivia, Veronica, Barron and Michael Piggott. She is survived by her children, Sylinda and Constance Piggott, Audrea Fauntleroy (Reginald), and David Piggott Sr. (Karin); daughter-in-law, Judy Davis-Piggott; eleven grandchildren, Shanda, Martine, Eddie, Cassandra, Chiquan, Barron Jr., Latia, David Jr., Matthew, Marcos and Jasmin; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Shiloh Baptist Church, Williamsburg. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, in Whiting's Chapel. Full obituary can be read @ whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019