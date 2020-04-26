Home

Sturtevant Funeral Home
2690 Bridge Road (Rte. 17)
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Peggy Ann Grant

Peggy Ann Grant Obituary
CARROLLTON- Peggy Grant, 86, passes away at home on April 21, 2020. A native of Indianola, Oklahoma, she is survived by her husband of 57years, John R. Grant; two sons, Gary William Grant and wife Jane, and John Thomas Grant and wife Beth; a sister, Patricia Bays; a brother, Charles McKnight; and four grandchildren, Emily Grant, Elizabeth Grant, Abigail Grant and Ruth Grant.

There will be a private chapel service Monday at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, with burial following at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020
