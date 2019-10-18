Home

POWERED BY

Services
CC CARTER FUNERAL HOME
3314 ROANOKE AVE
Newport News, VA 23607-3616
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
CC CARTER FUNERAL HOME
3314 ROANOKE AVE
Newport News, VA 23607-3616
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Queen Street Baptist Church
190 W. Queen St
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Annette Miles


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Annette Miles Obituary
Ms. Peggy Annette Miles born November 15, 1949, mother of Ms. Esther Louise Miles and Mr. Antwan Deago Miles, transitioned peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home in Hampton, Virginia. Viewing for the late Ms. Peggy Annette Miles will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Queen Street Baptist Church 190 W. Queen St, Hampton, Virginia 23669. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now