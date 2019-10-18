|
|
Ms. Peggy Annette Miles born November 15, 1949, mother of Ms. Esther Louise Miles and Mr. Antwan Deago Miles, transitioned peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home in Hampton, Virginia. Viewing for the late Ms. Peggy Annette Miles will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Queen Street Baptist Church 190 W. Queen St, Hampton, Virginia 23669. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2019