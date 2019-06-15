Services Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Luke's United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Hadden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Hadden

1919 - 2019
Peggy Hadden



Peggy Hadden, nee Mary Elizabeth Swan, born in Hampton, VA on 7 July 1919, died quietly in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on 21 May 2019, just seven weeks shy of a hundred years.



Married for forty-eight adventurous years until her husband, W. J. (Jim) Hadden, died in 1990, both Jim and Peggy loved music and were active in the Methodist Church. After moving to Tennessee in 2018, Peggy became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.



She is survived by three sons, Jim Jr., (Pat; Susan (d1995), mother of Lucy and James), Chuck (Dale; Dvera, Bart, Brennan, Lydia), and John (Jeannette; Daniel la). She had seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Another son, Robby, died early in life at age sixteen.??



For much of her adult life, Peggy lived in York County, on eighteen acres of property situated on Patrick's Creek. Peggy's life was filled with boys, gardening, sewing, church, PTA, all while seeing to the family cow, a multitude of chickens, and crabbing off the pier on the creek. She cared for her mother as well as Jim's aunt and his sister for many years. Peggy and Jim would frequently visit her mother's nursing home to play music. Additionally, she spent many hours providing transportation for refugees during the Viet Nam era.



Peggy was a founding member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she worked in the food pantry and clothes closet and worked with the quilting group and Women's Circle. At the age of 98, she retired from delivering Meals on Wheels.??



Peggy enjoyed traveling, having made several trips to England to visit her son John, who resides in London; accompanying her granddaughter Dvera and her family for a month long trip to Zagreb; and, attending a surprise eightieth birthday party for her in Langholm, Scotland.??



Peggy had a multi-faceted love of music. She played cello for nearly eighty-five years, in church and in many chamber music groups, including a trio that sometimes played at the Nelson House in Yorktown. She played in the Peninsula Symphony, initiated the string programs in the York County schools with the help of a friend, and helped to organize and establish the York River Symphony Orchestra. She was principal cellist with YRSO until eighty-five and retired from the orchestra at ninety.??



Peggy's years on Patrick's Creek were full of life and people. She enjoyed the seabirds that lived on the water; rode out over twenty hurricanes; picked thousands of pints of crab meat for her family and others to enjoy; churned literally tons of butter; served countless pancakes to boys who came to her pastures to play baseball; and, every year at Easter, folded thousands of boxes for her church's annual candy Easter egg fundraiser. The many, many picnics attended by family, friends and neighbors were attended by thousands over the years.



??Praise God for a life lived fully and well! A memorial service will be held 2 PM on 3 August 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, of which she was a founding member. Memorial gifts may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund, other environmental groups, or a local food pantry or clothes closet charity.







