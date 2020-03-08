|
Peggy Jean Faircloth, 85, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at home March 5 2020 after a short and sudden battle with illness. During her fight she was tended to by family and friends while her grandson Jared remained vigilant by her side. Peggy was born in Red Springs, NC in Nov. of 1934 where she lived until she met and married Hubert Faircloth (deceased) her husband of 45 years. After the birth of their first child (Ray) in 1957 and second (Brenda, deceased) in 1958 the young military family were stationed near Snettisham, England where a third child (Gary, deceased) was born. Returning to the U.S. the Faircloths lived in Plattsburgh, N.Y. and then the Hampton, Va. area.
Peggy worked in retail and at Langley AFB as a medical clerk but her real love was working with children. She provided child care for many families over the years and also worked at Trinity Lutheran School in N.N. as a teachers aide. When the school cut funds she volunteered, and using her cane went everyday rain or shine.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Ray; and grandson, Jared Johnson. She also leaves behind friends new and old plus extended family members. Her dog Abby misses her already.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 10th, at 1 p.m. at Providence Free Will Baptist Church, 731 E. Little Back River Road, Hampton, Va, with a visitation to be held an hour prior. Entombment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020