|
|
Peggy Lee McIntosh, 74, passed away on January 16, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Hampton/York County Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Nicholas McIntosh Jr. and stepson Stuart McIntosh.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother Dorothy Abernathy; her children Cynthia, Brenda, Donna and David Lee McIntosh, Tammy and David Honeycutt; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 41 Old Oyster Point Rd Suite D Newport News, VA 23602. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020