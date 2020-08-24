1/1
Peggy Marion Mullin Harvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Marion Mullin Harvey passed away, to be with her Heavenly Father, on August 18, 2020, one day after her 80th birthday. Her husband and son were with her by her bedside.

Peggy was born in Richmond, VA and grew up in Tappahannock, VA, the only child of The Reverend Bernard Mullin and Jamie Marion Sanders Mullin. Peggy was a graduate of Longwood College (University).

She taught Home Economics in the Newport News Public Schools for 25 years, teaching traditional and occupational home economics. One year, she was chosen State Home Economics Teacher of the Year by her peers. Peggy was loved and is loved and respected, by many, many former students because of her pleasant attitude and respect for them.

She was an active member of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church for 54 years. She served on many committees and was a Deacon. Her other interests were reading, which she loved. Peggy read cookbooks like most people read novels and she was an excellent cook. Also, she did counted cross-stitching and knitting. Many of her works are displayed in the homes of her friends and her own home.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 56 years Donald R. Harvey and her son, W. Mark Harvey, his wife Sarah of Christiansburg, VA, and two grandsons, Mason and Mikah.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park Mausoleum. Private interment will follow. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Denbigh United Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jerry & Sandy Haynes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved