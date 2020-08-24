Peggy Marion Mullin Harvey passed away, to be with her Heavenly Father, on August 18, 2020, one day after her 80th birthday. Her husband and son were with her by her bedside.Peggy was born in Richmond, VA and grew up in Tappahannock, VA, the only child of The Reverend Bernard Mullin and Jamie Marion Sanders Mullin. Peggy was a graduate of Longwood College (University).She taught Home Economics in the Newport News Public Schools for 25 years, teaching traditional and occupational home economics. One year, she was chosen State Home Economics Teacher of the Year by her peers. Peggy was loved and is loved and respected, by many, many former students because of her pleasant attitude and respect for them.She was an active member of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church for 54 years. She served on many committees and was a Deacon. Her other interests were reading, which she loved. Peggy read cookbooks like most people read novels and she was an excellent cook. Also, she did counted cross-stitching and knitting. Many of her works are displayed in the homes of her friends and her own home.Peggy is survived by her husband of 56 years Donald R. Harvey and her son, W. Mark Harvey, his wife Sarah of Christiansburg, VA, and two grandsons, Mason and Mikah.A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park Mausoleum. Private interment will follow. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Denbigh United Presbyterian Church.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.