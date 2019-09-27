|
Peggy Naoko McLean , 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in her home in Newport News on Monday, September 24, 2019.
She was born in Sasebo, Japan on January 3, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Noboru and Suma Masumaru. In 1993 she retired from The Virginia Baptist Home where she had worked for over sixteen years in dining room service. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds in the bird bath in her back-yard garden. She worked out in various gyms for over thirty years where she made new friendships and was loved and admired by many.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles L. Mclean. She is survived by her son David and his wife Shirley of Carrollton; two daughters, Mary Ann and her husband Matthew Benbow of Newport News, Barbara and her husband David Ferris of Littleton CO; ten grandchildren, Heather M. McPheron, Billy G. Sinks III, Casha M. Garcia, James N. Breen, Timothy C. Breen, Ian M. Ferris, Jacob D. McLean, Kyle S. Ferris, Noah G. Ferris, Sarah S. Benbow; three great grandchildren, Cairo T. Garcia, Genesis E. Garcia and Colton J. McLean, she is also survived by family in Japan.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road in Newport News followed by internment at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans' Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Road in Suffolk at 12-noon. Following the service friends are invited to join the family at 2:00 p.m. at her home in Newport News. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 27, 2019