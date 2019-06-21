Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street P.O. Box 976
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Peggy Bryan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street P.O. Box 976
Gloucester, VA 23061
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street P.O. Box 976
Gloucester, VA 23061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy S. Bryan


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy S. Bryan Obituary
Gloucester, Va. dateline

Peggy Sterling Bryan, 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Newport News, Va. and was the daughter of the late Hubert Lester and Lillian Carmine Sterling and the widow of James Morgan Bryan, Jr. She retired from Civil Service for the U.S. Navy, where she worked in Supply.

She is survived by her daughter, Jami Yazdani of Morrisville, NC, sons George Jones and David Jones, both of Mathews, and Craig Oxendine of Indianapolis, In., sisters Carolyn Rilee and Clara Kelley, both of Gloucester, brother Lester Sterling, Jr. of Gloucester, grandchildren Sarah Jones, Matthew Jones, David Jones, Jr. and Wesley Jones, and great grandchildren Juliana Jones and Richard Jones.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10-11:00 a.m. with funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Severn Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan Group, PO Box 784, White Marsh, Va. 23183. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory , Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now