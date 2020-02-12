|
|
Peggy Sue Brown Shackelford, 62, of Hayes, died unexpectantly February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Virginia Brown, 3 brothers, Jimmy, Edward Jr. and Phillip. Peggy was an avid TV watcher, loved to shop at Wal-Mart and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by husband, Richard Shackelford, two daughters, Melissa Owens (Drew), Angela Shackelford (Chris), sister, Brenda Webb and five grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Chloe, Lacy and Christopher.
A funeral service officiated by Reverend Bill West will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Burial will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020