Mrs. Peggy Trainer passed away on August 4, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. A devoted wife, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Eric F. Bay.
After Eric's death, Peggy returned to her home in Georgia to spend time with her brother, Wendel Trainer, his wife Patricia and their children and grandchildren.
Peggy and Eric moved to Newport News in 2012 to be close to Eric's children and grandchildren. During that time Peggy built many lasting friendships. She loved spending time and talking to her many friends.
Peggy loved the Lord and was a very active member of Deer Park Baptist Church in Newport News Virginia.
Peggy lived most of her years in Tennessee and Georgia where she had a long career in the Civil Service as a supply manager after her early years working for the FBI in Washington DC.
Eric and Peggy traveled the US extensively and loved visiting their life-long friends. Eric was finally able to convince Peggy to fly to Hawaii, a trip she spoke of fondly.
Peggy loved the winters in Newport News, especially when it snowed and would always make Eric drive around in it with her. This was truly one of her simple pleasures of life.
A family grave side service will be held on August 10, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton Georgia where she will lay in eternal rest next to her beloved Eric.
Those wishing to sign the on-line registry may do so at parrottfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donation to the Susan Komen Foundation would be appreciated.