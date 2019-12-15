|
Peggy Virden Gillis passed away on December 13, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Pittsville, Maryland to Alice Freeny Gillis and L.W. (Woody) Gillis. Her elementary and high school education was in Wilmington, Delaware, graduating from P.S. duPont High and in 1956, she graduated from Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia. Peggy served as the Alumnae Secretary of Sullins College from 1956 to 1957. She lived nearly 30 years in Florida, retiring in 1992 from St. Petersburg University, Clearwater Campus, as Manager of the Word Processing Department.
She and her long-time friend and partner, Carolyn W. Taylor, moved from Salisbury, Maryland to Warwick Forest in Newport News in 2015 to be closer to family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dr. Lawrence Carl Freeny and Mabel Elderdice Freeny, and her paternal grandparents, Roy and Sadie Taylor Gills and a special step-grandmother, Ruth Austin Gillis Robinson.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019