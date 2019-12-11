|
|
Penelope "Penny" Doe Belch Elias, 73, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She moved to Hampton in 2017 to be close to her sister, Bette.
Penny is survived by her children Andrea, William, and Gilbert; siblings, Stephen and Bette; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The family wishes memorial donations be made to the , . A service to celebrate Penny's life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, in Hampton, 757-825-8070. Please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com to read the entire obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019