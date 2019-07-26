|
|
Penelope Ruth Berdukos Irwin, 88, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born June 9, 1931 in Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and William Berdukos and wife of the late Thomas C. Irwin PhD. She is survived by three sons, T. David Irwin and wife Sue of Newport News, VA, Robert Irwin and husband Floyd Gonzales of Miami, FL, and Donald Irwin of Cortez, CO; and granddaughter, Jane Lay of Atlanta, GA.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She graduated from the University of Connecticut and obtained her nursing degree from Yale University and focused on psychiatric care, providing biorhythm work for the patients on the peninsula. As a nurse, she touched many lives and was loved by all who met her. She loved traveling, good company and good food. She was smart, witty, funny, loving and caring. She was generous, fun loving and always made everyone feel welcome. She was an active senior member in the Greek Orthodox Church. Her smile could launch a thousand ships. She will be dearly missed.
A Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, officiated by Rev. George Chioros. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on July 26, 2019